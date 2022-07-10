ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Triple-digit heat and a few storms each day

Hi all and happy Sunday! A few storms popped up and moved through El Paso this afternoon. They dropped heavy downpours for a few minutes with plenty of lightning and thunder. But as soon as they formed, they fell apart just as fast. Let us know if you got any rain at your place by sending emails to news@kvia.com.

We can expect similar conditions of a few thunderstorms each afternoon throughout the rest of the week, but I think coverage will be a lot less, especially on Monday and Tuesday. In addition to the daily rain storms, temperatures will be sweltering this week! We're talking about triple-digit heat for the start of the workweek and upper 90s for the latter half of the week. We will all be hoping for some rain with this heat! Stay cool!