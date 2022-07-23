ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rainier week ahead!

Howdy all and happy Saturday. Hope you had a wonderful week and an even better Saturday. If you've been missing the rain, you are in luck! Starting tomorrow, rain chances will be anywhere from 30-60% for the week ahead, with Sunday and Monday starting off at 60%! Yay!

With the rain, our temperatures will also be somewhat cooler as well, returning back to normal. The seasonal average is 94 degrees for the next several days, and that's what we will be feeling Monday through Friday.

As for storm chances, expect these storms each afternoon...any time after 12PM. As always, gusty winds, heavy downpours, small hail, slick roads, and lightning will be expected out of all of these storms. Stay safe and enjoy!