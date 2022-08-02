The flooding death toll has risen to at least 37 for Kentucky, more help needed to reach those stranded

The death toll continues to rise from the extreme flooding devastating Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, confirming at least 37-people have died in the devastating floods. He reports many more are still missing. With officials noting there are hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

Rescue workers are searching the region to locate people, but they have struggled to gain access to areas where waters have washed away bridges and inundated communities.

Beshear says thousands of people are now displaced due to the situation. Communities have also seen vital services like electricity and water knocked out. Cell service has been restored to some of the state's hardest-hit areas.

Officials hope it could lead to loved ones reconnecting with one another.

The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning along waterways swollen by Sunday's heavy rain. That includes communities just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia, where some people also remained without power.

The disaster was the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer. Scientists warn that climate change is making such events more common.