Some heavy rain will move across the area late Friday and Saturday. The rain will come in waves from light to moderate to heavy. There will be time dry time periods but it does appear the bulk of the rain hits in the early morning hours. Rain will greatly taper off Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.