ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Nice string of days, strong winds eventually

Happy Wednesday everyone! Most of this forecast I think many of you will like, but eventually, things will change in a not-so-good way. But first, let's talk about the good aspects of the week's forecast. For Thursday through Sunday, we are expecting quite pleasant weather!

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s every day. Winds are expected to stay low, and skies will vary from cloudy to sunny each day through Sunday. We aren't looking at any rain from now to then either. After Sunday though, is when things will start to change for the worse.

A strong low-pressure system paired with a strong cold front will tighten the pressure gradients (when lines of constant pressure squeeze together, winds increase), which will lead to strong winds, 40-60mph+ are possible. Seeing as we are several days out from this event, the wind speeds will change from now to then. It would be a good idea to stay updated with our forecasts.