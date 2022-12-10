ABC-7 First Alert: Sunday will be nice, Monday, not as much

Happy weekend everyone! Today has been a beautiful day across the Borderland, after a cool start. The end of the day will be cool as well. Tomorrow will be nearly identical to today, with highs in the upper 60s, light winds and sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday are the days the First Alert has been issued for, and the winds are actually starting to back off a bit. This of course is good news for us all, however the winds will still be an impact. For Monday, they are looking to be up to 40 mph for most of us, and 45-50 mph for those of you in the foothills on the east side, and east and northeast residents in general.

Some of us will see some showers on Monday, with some snow accumulation for the Gila and Sac mts. This will be due to a cold front pushing across the region. As of right now, I'm saying the front will move in after 8 PM but before 12 AM...winds will be the strongest as it passes.

Tuesday will still be on the windy side, and a whole lot cooler as well. Highs will only be in the low 50s for the day so certainly bundle up! After Tuesday, Wednesday and the rest of the week will be chilly with temps well below average. Time to pull out the warm clothes again.