ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooler tomorrow, but warming up

Happy Friday! Are you excited for the weekend? We are going to have beautiful weather, however it will be a little cooler on Saturday and Sunday than what it was today. We actually had our first 70-degree day of the new year in El Paso, with Las Cruces right behind with highs in the upper 60s.

The cold front that is headed our way will not really have a huge impact on anything other than the temperatures. We will be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow, but still above average this time of year. And although we are still in winter, tomorrow is the first day (based on climatological records) that we should start warming up on our way to spring and summer. After a brief cool off, our temperatures will rise throughout the next several days to the mid 60s.

Winds won't be too much of a factor, with gusts only around 20 mph for tonight and tomorrow. They will back off through Tuesday of next week before picking up once again on Wednesday. That next storm system looks to be dry as well. Enjoy this week of really nice weather!