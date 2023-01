A passing cold front Friday night will leave us with temps below average for this time of year. Expect highs Saturday in the upper 40's and low 50's. The winds will be northwesterly at around 25-30 mph at times.

Sunday will be just a little warmer with temps in the mid 50's.

There will be a chance of light snow with our next storm passing by Monday night and Tuesday AM. Snowfall amounts less than .02" as of this point.