today at 6:02 PM
Published 3:00 PM

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: A nice couple of days ahead

Happy Saturday everyone! It's sure been a beautiful day across the Borderland with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and winds mostly light. Tomorrow, we can expect fairly similar conditions, although winds may be a hair stronger (gusts up to 25 mph), and temperatures a little warmer as well. Certainly, a perfect weekend to hang out outside!

For the week ahead, we expect pretty fair conditions every day. After we warm up through Monday, Tuesday will be a little cooler, before warming up once again for Wednesday and Thursday. The windiest day this week will be on Thursday with gusts up to 35 mph as of now. That being said get outside, or open those windows up to get some fresh air inside your place. Enjoy!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

