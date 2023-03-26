ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Nice week with a few breezy afternoons

Happy Sunday! Today has been a lovely day in the Borderland, with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 60s with some gusty winds. Similar conditions can be expected tomorrow, though winds will be weaker overall with gusts around 15-20 mph and temperatures a tad warmer.



Looking ahead to the work week, you can expect pleasant conditions, for the most part, each day. After a warm-up period through Monday, temperatures will slightly decrease on Tuesday before once again increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. That will be due to a weak cold front that will move through on Tuesday.

The windiest day of the week will be on Thursday, with gusts up to 40 mph as of now. All in all, the coming week will allow you to soak up some sunshine and enjoy the fair weather conditions.