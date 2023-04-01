ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy tomorrow but stronger winds return

Happy Saturday everyone! What a beautiful day it is across the Borderland. We did make it into the 80s in El Paso with overall light winds across the region. Today is a perfect day to open the windows up and let fresh air into your house. The good news is, tomorrow will be quite similar although winds will be a bit more breezy. Still, tomorrow will be a great end to the weekend.

For Monday and Tuesday, winds are going to return and will be impactful to you and your home. I am expecting wind gusts to be as strong as 35-45 mph for Monday and Tuesday, which mean items can certainly be blown away.

In addition to the strong winds both afternoons, we can also see some blowing dust and sand across the Borderland. Ultimately, stay up to date with our forecasts here at ABC-7, as wind forecasts are challenging and the numbers will change between now and then. Stay safe and enjoy the day tomorrow.