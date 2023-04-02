ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy Sunday followed by stronger winds and cooler temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under a ABC-7 First Alert for stronger winds to come for your Tuesday. Sunday will be breezy as winds continue to strengthen.

Breezes will be felt stronger than yesterday as winds build up for your Tuesday. We will see a high of 80 today with mostly clear skies. A great time for outdoor fun if you don't mind the breeze.

Winds will pick up for your Monday and Tuesday. Gusts could reach 45-50 MPH for your Tuesday. A cold-front also moves through Tuesday dropping temperatures into the 60's.