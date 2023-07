El Paso hit a record high in El Paso of 111 degrees - the hottest since 2017, when we also hit 111. This is our 35th triple of the year so far and the 34th consecutive triple-digit day.

Temps will hit around 106-109 for the next couple of days before a bit of cooling hits the area for the weekend. Could be close to seeing our consecutive triple-digit heat end Saturday with some added clouds behind a weak cold front.