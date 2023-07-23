ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Another hot week in store

Happy Sunday to you all. The weather is going to be quite sweltering once again, especially midweek. After a brief cool off the past two days, temps will surge back into the 105-110 range for Tuesday-Thursday, however, I don't think it will be quite as brutal as last week.

This is just another reminder to make sure you listen to your body for heat exhaustion symptoms. Those symptoms include dizziness, rapid heart beat, feeling clammy, crampy, or fatigue. If you feel one or more of those symptoms, get out of the sun/heat, and try to cool your body down as fast as possible with water, ice packs and AC.

As for rain, I don't expect much for the rest of the night, nor for the most of the next week. However- the mountains will still likely see some storms every day and there will be better rain chances by the end of the week. Still, I don't think we will see a whole bunch of rain at least until next weekend when there's a chance. Cross your fingers!