El Paso hit 104 today, just shy of the record of 106. This is the 39th consecutive triple and the 40th triple of the year so far.

Las Cruces saw their streak of triples in a row end at 22 (NMSU), reaching 98 today, but have 30 on the year so far.

It looks like we could see El Paso's triple-digit streak end early next week with around 44 in a row.