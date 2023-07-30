ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances area-wide tomorrow

Happy Sunday! It's been a really nice day across the Borderland and we are on track to DEFEAT the consecutive triple-digit streak. All afternoon we've been bouncing around from 95-97 degrees which means it finally may be over! Yay!

The other great thing about this week's forecast is rain is in it! Tomorrow we will have rain chances for the majority of the afternoon. I expect scattered thunderstorms to impact many of us tomorrow, which is something many of us are hoping for. The impacts from these storms will be heavy downpours and potential flooding , slick roads, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Make sure you are weather aware as these storms can impact your day! We could have some rain storms overnight into Tuesday, and another round of storms on Tuesday afternoon- although less likely. Rain chances will decrease as temperatures increase for the week ahead. Sad to see the 100s return but glad to have some days without them. Take care.