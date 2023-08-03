ABC 7 First Alert continues for Borderland with chances of rain and the heat returns

We are under an ABC 7 First Alert. The Borderland has been spoiled with that monsoon moisture which will remain in place with a deep southerly flow giving us moisture across the region. This means we have another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms this Thursday.

If you plan to get out to any memorial activities for today, temperatures will top out at about 101 degrees in El Paso.

Unfortunately beginning Friday, that pesky high-pressure system moves back over the region decreasing our rain chances but skyrocketing our temperatures across the Borderland.

The Borderland will have an Excessive Heat Watch and a Heat Advisory going into effect over the weekend and we will be flirting with monthly high-temperature records.