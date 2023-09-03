ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: New heat records from here on out

Happy Sunday to you all. Today we officially tied the all time record for most triples ever in a year. 1994 was a hot year but now, almost 30 years later, we are experiencing what could be the hottest year ever on record for the Borderland. We're sitting at 62 triples for the year, and are likely to add about 5 more this week. Sheesh...can we see 70? I sure hope not.

In addition to total triple-digit day records, we will also be setting new daily high records this week. Just wait a few more days and by the middle of this week we will once again set new record highs. This time of year we should be cooling down with highs in the low 90s... unfortunately our highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Please make sure you check on your friends and family during this week. I know we have dealt with hotter weather, but we really should be cooling down by this time. If you begin to feel dizzy, lightheaded, or clammy you may be experiencing heat exhaustion, so head indoors and put some ice packs on your body.