StormTRACK WEATHER: Record-Breaking Heat Continues

Good morning! Record-breaking heat continues in El Paso, with temperatures reaching 106 yesterday, breaking September's all-time record. The heat advisory has been re-issued, and temperatures around 100 degrees are expected in other lowland areas.

The high-pressure system causing this heat will slowly move westward, brining more of the same for Sunday and Monday, with a gradual temperature decrease.

Limited moisture means the mountains may see storms, and some may move into the lowlands, especially to the east.

Relief is expected in the form of a cool front arriving on Monday evening, lowering temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees, increasing moisture, and raising rain and storm chances.

By Thursday, moisture will shift eastward, reducing rain chances of rain, especially west of the Rio Grande.