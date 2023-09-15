ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold front coming through the Borderland

Hey everyone and happy Friday. There is lots of good news in today's forecast, from cooler temperatures to rain chances! Today hasn't been too hot, but temperatures are still in the upper 80s and low 90s. We are expecting cooler temperatures with highs in the low 90s/upper 80s for the next three days after a cold front moves through the area tomorrow early morning.

Between 3-7 AM, you can expect the front to pass through the area. Winds are expected to pick up to about 25 mph, especially for areas on the west sides of any mountains. We will likely feel breezy winds throughout the day tomorrow, but overall, it won't be too bad.

The new air mass that will bring us those cooler temps will also bring moisture with it. I have a 30% chance of rain for both weekend days, but primarily for the PM hours. The rain won't be enough to ruin your outdoor plans for more than an hour or so- just be flexible with any plans you have.

Next week looks a little warmer, but not as hot as the rest of the summer has been. Enjoy!