ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storms, Breezes, and a Look Ahead

Good morning and happy Sunday! This week, the Borderland region can anticipate a mixed bag of weather conditions. Today and tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms are expected, primarily impacting mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, I'm forecasting a drier turn, accompanied by a mild breeze.

Heading into the midweek, there's a slight increase in moisture levels. This could lead to occasional breezy conditions and a marginal chance of encountering light showers or storms.

For the weekend, expect calm conditions with minimal precipitation threats and intermittent breeziness.