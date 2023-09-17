Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storms, Breezes, and a Look Ahead

By
today at 7:04 AM
Published 7:31 AM

Good morning and happy Sunday! This week, the Borderland region can anticipate a mixed bag of weather conditions. Today and tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms are expected, primarily impacting mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, I'm forecasting a drier turn, accompanied by a mild breeze.

Heading into the midweek, there's a slight increase in moisture levels. This could lead to occasional breezy conditions and a marginal chance of encountering light showers or storms.

For the weekend, expect calm conditions with minimal precipitation threats and intermittent breeziness.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content