ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Another hot week with breezes

Happy Monday! It's been a warm start to the work week with today's highs in the low 90s. For the rest of the week, we are expecting hotter temperatures for half, and then about the same temps for the latter half. Ultimately, it will be another hot week with highs in the mid and low 90s.

In addition to the hot temps, it will be breezy at times this week, making it feel like a hot blow dryer. With that said, you'll want to wear a hat on some days, or wear your hair in a bun or ponytail on others. Gusts will peak at around 20-30 mph on the breezy days. There are no windy days in the forecast.

As for rain, we are very limited this week. Our best chance will be on Thursday, but I am keeping very low rain chances for midweek. All in all, just keep doing what you've been doing and cross your fingers fall like weather will actually come back to us on the border!