StormTrack Weather: Breezy and warm Tuesday
It will be drier today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures will be around 5 to 8 degrees above normal.
It will be drier today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures will be around 5 to 8 degrees above normal.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.