ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: First day of Fall comes with record breaking heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 2023 has been the year of weather records and we kick off our first official day of Fall with another one.

The El Paso Airport saw a new record high today of 98 degrees. The previous record for the day was set back in 2020 with 96. Reaching a high of 98 today means we have tied for the hottest temperature this late in September.

Temperatures are continuing to trend above average reaching between 10-15 degrees above normal in some locations. The heat is expected to stick around staying in the 90's over the next seven days.

Breezes will be felt from the West.

Those breezes will decrease some for your Sunday. Temperatures will remain above normal but start to come down as well reaching only 5-10 degrees above normal.

The rest of your weekend looks dry!