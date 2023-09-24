ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Sunday evening before rain chances return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday evening will round out a calm, dry, weekend.

It's the second day of Fall and temperatures are still suggesting we're in Summer, reaching the mid 90's. Some light breezes will accompany that heat though helping to bring a slight relief.

Monday we can expect similar conditions but come Tuesday is when things change.

Moisture is expected to move in from the East mostly impacting mostly Hudspeth and Otero County. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with isolated chances for hail and strong winds in those areas. The activity is expected to peak during the afternoon.