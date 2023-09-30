Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy Saturday, Cold Front Creeping In

today at 4:26 AM
Good morning and happy Saturday! Expect unsettled weather today, mainly for areas east of the Continental Divide in the afternoon.

There's a chance of gusty outflow winds, possibly severe, along with the potential for small hail and isolated flooding from storms.

The weather starts improving on Sunday as drier air moves in, shifting storm chances to the east.

Monday brings the best chances for precipitation, especially in the eastern parts of the region. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry.

Stay tuned for further updates!

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

