Warm and dry conditions for the week, but fall returns

Most of the Borderland region will see cool mornings and warm afternoons with mostly dry conditions. A few showers and thunderstorms will be present, but more east of the Rio Grande this afternoon.

Otherwise starting Wednesday, the Borderland will see mid-week winds as the cool front arrives in the area. Both afternoons will be breezy to windy with wind gusts up to possibly 40 miles per hour, we may issue an ABC 7 First Alert for Wednesday.

Fortunately, fall-like temperatures to the area to end the work week, a backdoor cool front will arrive in from the northeast which will drop temperatures back down to seasonal normals Friday and the weekend.