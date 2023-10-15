Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sunny Sunday with a Warm Week Ahead

By
Updated
today at 4:45 AM
Published 5:02 AM

Good morning, and happy Sunday! Today's high is expected to reach 82 degrees, setting the stage for a lovely day.

Quiet but warm weather is in store for the week, and we may even threaten some record highs in the coming days.

Another weak upper-level low could develop, potentially bringing some moisture to the Bootheel region, although the chances are low.

We're likely to have a week with near-record or record warmth, thanks to the upper-level high that remains dominant and gradually flattens as the week progresses.

It's already mid-October, and we're trending toward another month with above-average warmth.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content