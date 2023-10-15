ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sunny Sunday with a Warm Week Ahead

Good morning, and happy Sunday! Today's high is expected to reach 82 degrees, setting the stage for a lovely day.

Quiet but warm weather is in store for the week, and we may even threaten some record highs in the coming days.

Another weak upper-level low could develop, potentially bringing some moisture to the Bootheel region, although the chances are low.

We're likely to have a week with near-record or record warmth, thanks to the upper-level high that remains dominant and gradually flattens as the week progresses.

It's already mid-October, and we're trending toward another month with above-average warmth.