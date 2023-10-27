Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Fang-tastic forecast Friday, bone-chilling air creeps in Sunday

By
today at 6:51 AM
Published 5:05 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Get outdoors if possible; it will be a great afternoon with dry conditions and sunny skies. Fall temperatures reach the upper 70s along with west winds in the 10 to 20 mph.

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in place for next week. The StormTrack Weather team is tracking a back door cold front that will move in on Sunday. This cold front will drop our high temperatures to the low to mid-50s on Monday and Halloween.

Some models are hinting at overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The colder air and gusty winds will make it feel colder; winds will peak around 30 to 35 mph.

Stay with the StormTrack Weather team for updates. Download the KVIA Weather and Traffic app. https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content