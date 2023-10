Happy Halloween! Low temperatures will be near freezing for areas across the Borderland.

Expect the first freeze of the season for many places as we drop down to the upper 20s and low 30s. The coldest temps will be around 7 a.m. as you leave the house for work.

If you are trick-or-treating tonight, wear extra layers under your costumes.

