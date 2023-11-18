Weekend Weather: Clouds, Above-Average Temps, and a Hint of Rain

Good morning, and happy Saturday! Today's high will reach 80.

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day, but high temperatures will persist 5 to 10 degrees above average. There's a chance of rain showers, mainly west of the Rio Grande.

In the next couple of days, an active weather pattern unfolds. Clouds will dominate the sky, and there's a chance of precipitation, particularly west of the Rio Grande, as an upper-level trough approaches.

Despite the cloud cover, near-record high temperatures are expected today, accompanied by breezy and gusty south winds generated by the approaching trough.

As we head into Sunday, the breezy and gusty winds persist, shifting to the west and eventually the northwest due to a Pacific cold front sweeping across the region.

This front will bring a 5 to 8-degree drop in temperatures, along with a slight chance of light precipitation, mainly in the area mountains.

Monday introduces another cold front as a shortwave trough trails behind the main system, resulting in temperatures a few degrees below average.

The Sacramento Mountains might see light rain or snow showers on Monday.

By Tuesday, the region will be drier, but northerly flow aloft will persist, keeping high temperatures around 5 degrees below average.

