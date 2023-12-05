Skip to Content
Borderland Weather: A Mild Week Ahead with Breezy Changes on the Horizon

Good morning and Happy Tuesday! Today's high is 67.

Fair, dry, and warm conditions are forecasted for the Borderland this week.

With temperatures expected to rise 8-13 degrees above average, the region will experience a pleasant week due to an eastward-drifting upper-level ridge.

Anticipate changes on Friday as a Pacific storm system approaches, potentially bringing breezy conditions with a shift in upper-level flow. While there might be an increase in wind speeds, they are likely to stay below advisory criteria.

As the weekend approaches, cooler temperatures are expected as the system moves east.

Stay tuned for updates on the evolving weather pattern in the Borderland.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

