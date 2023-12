One more warm day Friday (tied a record high of 74 today) with temps in the low to mid 70's but the winds will kick up later in the morning and afternoon. Peak winds around 35-40 mph.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning with colder air pouring in and gusty NE winds. Winds will hit about 35 mph on the west side making it feel much colder. Highs Saturday should be in the low 50's.