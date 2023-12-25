Merry Christmas and Tranquil Week Ahead

Good evening and Merry Christmas! Anticipate calm weather ahead with light winds and temperatures at or below average.

Currently, clear skies, gentle surface winds, and cool temperatures prevail.

Tonight, expect quiet conditions with northwest winds.

A front to the south brings a post-frontal airmass, resulting in Tuesday morning lows in the 20s for most areas, except mountain teens.

Tuesday may see slightly stronger winds due to a jet stream aloft, remaining below criteria.

With a continued northwest flow and sunny skies, afternoon highs will stay below norms.

The week will bring quiet weather, light winds, and below-average temperatures until Thursday, followed by a gradual warming trend above average into the weekend.