ABC-7 First Alert: Windy and cold tonight; another storm early next week.

Skies will gradually clear tonight, but the winds will continue to blow, and that will make it feel much colder with the wind chills. Wind gusts tonight will be around 35 mph.

It will continue to be low-end windy Friday and Saturday with wind gusts out of the west at 30 mph. A decent amount of sunshine will be around.

Later Sunday and Monday, another storm hit the area with wind and colder air. Some moisture will sweep in to give us the chance for rain and snow. Snowfall is expected to be light in the El Paso area.