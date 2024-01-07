Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Chilling Turn of Weather as Pacific Storm Sweeps In

Good morning, and happy Sunday! As we continue under an ABC-7 First Alert, our focus turns to a significant weather development on the horizon.

We're under a Wind Advisory, starting at 4 PM today and lasting until 4:45 PM tomorrow.

A Pacific storm system is poised to make its presence felt today and tonight, promising a shift in conditions that demands attention.

The main story unfolds as isolated rain showers are forecasted to potentially transition into snow by mid-evening, setting the stage for a noticeable drop in temperatures.

While snow accumulations in the lowlands are anticipated to be light, potentially seeing several inches may blanket the mountains by Monday afternoon, altering the landscape with a wintry touch.

The wind, a prominent player in this weather narrative, is expected to pick up its pace this afternoon, bringing gusty conditions and even the possibility of blowing dust.

Temperatures, taking a dip on Monday and Tuesday, will mark a significant cool-down. Tuesday morning is projected to be one of the coldest of the season, urging residents to prepare for brisk conditions.

