ABC-7 First Alert: High winds, dangerously cold wind chills, and potential snow approach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for multiple weather impacts approaching the Borderland. The first is high winds, the second is dangerously cold wind chills, and the third is for snow potential.

Heading into Sunday evening we're going to see breezy conditions turn to windy. Wind gusts are estimated to reach 50 MPH. El Paso and Las Cruces are under a Wind Advisory till 4:00PM Monday.

The cold front will move in from our west beginning this evening, with early models suggesting rain could start in the area between 8-11. We could see rain turn into a wintry mix, then POTENTIALLY snow. That storm system will exit sometime after midnight.

Mountains could see up to 2-4 inches of snow. El Paso and Las Cruces could see less than an inch with trace amounts expected.

The biggest weather threat remains the strong winds that will stick around for your Monday. Wind chill values will be a threat because it will make temperatures FEEL dangerously cold like they are in the single-digits and teens tomorrow morning and below zero in the mountains.

Stay warm everyone!