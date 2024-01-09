ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning; next system moves in Thursday

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for the dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Tuesday morning; the alert will continue for changes arriving on Thursday.

The good news for Tuesday is that the winds will not be as strong as they were on Monday. Wind gusts peaked at 69 mph at the El Paso International Airport, and the high winds caused uprooted trees and power outages across El Paso County. So far, the coldest El Paso this winter is 23 degrees in December. Tuesday morning may be just as cold, if not colder, than Monday. Afternoon highs today will reach the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the lighter winds because light to moderate snow will be possible on Thursday in the mountains, with light rain for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas; we can rule out a few snow flurries. High winds will be a concern, with gusts increasing between 45 to 50 mph.

Quiet weather will return this weekend.

