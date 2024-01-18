ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm for now cold front arrives tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather was warm and pleasant for your Thursday, a cold front will arrive Friday morning dropping temperatures about 10-15 degrees.
For your Thursday we had minor winds but overall calm and warm with a high reaching 73.
Your low for tonight can be expected in the 40s.
A back door cold front will push through the Borderland overnight and drop your high Friday by about 10-15 degrees.
That being said we saw temperatures above normal for your Thursday so the drop in temperature tomorrow will bring us to about normal for this time of year.