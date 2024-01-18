Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm for now cold front arrives tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather was warm and pleasant for your Thursday, a cold front will arrive Friday morning dropping temperatures about 10-15 degrees.

For your Thursday we had minor winds but overall calm and warm with a high reaching 73.

Your low for tonight can be expected in the 40s.

A back door cold front will push through the Borderland overnight and drop your high Friday by about 10-15 degrees.

That being said we saw temperatures above normal for your Thursday so the drop in temperature tomorrow will bring us to about normal for this time of year.

