Southwest University Technology Trade Center hosts mural ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University announced the inauguration of a new mural at the Southwest University Technology Trade Center at 6500 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Members of the community, faculty, students, and industry partners were invited. They had the opportunity to tour the new section, witness demonstrations of Penske's tools, and learn more about the ongoing collaboration between Southwest University and Penske. "We are proud of the partnership we've cultivated with Penske, which has empowered our students with invaluable skills," said Ben Arriola, President of Southwest University. "This new section represents our commitment to innovation and education."

