Week Ahead: Unsettled Weather on the Horizon with ABC-7 First Alert

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today's high is expected to reach 59 degrees. The increase in clouds signals the approach of our next Pacific storm system scheduled for Sunday.

Despite this, today will remain dry and seasonal across the Borderland.

Starting tomorrow, the region will experience an extended period of unsettled weather, marked by the passage of three Pacific storms.

Lowlands can anticipate chances of rain, while the area mountains may see some snowfall. The peak probability for precipitation is forecasted for Tuesday, but each day throughout the week carries at least some chance of rain and snow.

Throughout the week, daily temperatures are expected to stay close to seasonal averages.

Additionally, be aware that we are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday and Monday due to increased rain chances.

Stay tuned for updates as we navigate this upcoming weather pattern together.