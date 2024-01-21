Borderland Under ABC-7 First Alert: Three Waves of Pacific Storms Bring Unsettled Weather

Good morning and happy Sunday! The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the Borderland experiences a shift in weather patterns with the arrival of the first Pacific storm system.

Today marks the beginning of an extended period of unsettled conditions, transitioning from dry high pressure to a series of low-pressure systems.

Anticipate scattered lowland rain showers and numerous mountain snow showers, with significant snowfall possible in the Sacramento Mountains. This weather pattern will persist through tonight.

The region will encounter two more waves of the Pacific storm system, contributing to continued chances of precipitation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and a brush of another system on Friday.

Cloudy skies are expected until midweek, with a possibility of clearing later in the week.

Temperatures will hover near seasonal averages, accompanied by moderate afternoon breezes. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving weather scenario.