ABC 7 StormTrack Weather: Drying out today in the Borderland, warmer weekend ahead

Happy Hump Day! Our rainmaking low-pressure system will be slowly exiting the Borderland today. We may see a slight chance of rain with most of the moisture will be limited to higher elevations. For the next few days, temperatures will be topping out in the fifties with nighttime lows in the mid-thirties which is around normal for this time of the year.

On Friday, it will be breezy as we may see another system pass near the Borderland, but then we will dry out and warm up going into this weekend with highs in the sixties.