Sunshine and Showers: A Weekend Weather Tale

By
New
Published 5:53 AM

Happy Saturday, the weekend is here, and I'm forecasting a beautiful day with a high of 60.

Expect clear skies and warm temperatures as an upper ridge of high pressure dominates the weather through Monday.

Very few clouds will grace the sky, and temperatures will rise well above normal.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, a touch of sub-tropical moisture will add some higher clouds to the mix, maintaining the above-normal temperatures.

The weather stays favorable for outdoor activities.

However, a change is on the horizon as our next Pacific storm system approaches on Thursday and Friday.

This brings the anticipation of lowland rain and mountain snow, offering a refreshing contrast to the sunny days we've been enjoying.

So, make the most of the weekend weather, and be prepared to welcome a mix of sunshine and showers in the days to come!

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

