ABC 7 StormTrack: Cool, dry, and breezy today

Happy Thursday! Our ABC 7 First Alert is no longer in place because the Borderland is going to see a cool, dry, and breezy day after a cold front dropped in yesterday. We are expected to top out in the 50s and 60s for your high today.

For this upcoming weekend, another storm system slides through the Borderland which may bring a slight chance of precipitation.

Going into the next work week, the coldest day of the week will be Monday with a low in the lower 30s and highs in the upper 40s. After Monday, we will see a warming trend with highs in the 60s.