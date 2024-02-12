Gradual Warming Trend After Super Bowl Snow

Happy Monday! I hope you enjoyed your Super Bowl weekend. We saw some snow, but now we're returning to fair weather in the Borderland.

Dry high pressure is moving back over the region, bringing another cool day with lighter winds and more sunshine.

Throughout the week, we'll experience an extended period of dry conditions with temperatures gradually warming to slightly above average.

Winds will generally remain light, with only some afternoon breezes expected by mid-week and beyond.

Today will remain cool due to the deep north-northwesterly flow, but with lighter winds and increased sunshine, it will feel noticeably warmer than over the weekend.

Looking ahead, both the GFS and ECMWF models suggest a backdoor cold front moving in from the Plains by Friday afternoon or night, bringing some cooling for next weekend. This could also lead to breezy northeast winds, although the overall weather is expected to remain dry.