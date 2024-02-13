 Quiet Conditions with Temperature Swings Ahead

For the next seven days, our area will experience calm weather.

Temperatures will gradually rise above normal until Friday, then dip below normal on Saturday due to a backdoor cold front.

Early next week, temperatures will rebound above normal again.

Currently, the skies are mostly clear with light winds and chilly temperatures.

Today, dry weather will persist with stable atmospheric conditions. Southerly winds will bring temperatures 4 to 6 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight, dry conditions will continue as a shortwave moves across New Mexico. Winds will be light and variable, with below-normal temperatures in some lowland areas.