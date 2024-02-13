Skip to Content
Weather

 Quiet Conditions with Temperature Swings Ahead

By
New
Published 4:15 AM

For the next seven days, our area will experience calm weather.

Temperatures will gradually rise above normal until Friday, then dip below normal on Saturday due to a backdoor cold front.

Early next week, temperatures will rebound above normal again.

Currently, the skies are mostly clear with light winds and chilly temperatures.

Today, dry weather will persist with stable atmospheric conditions. Southerly winds will bring temperatures 4 to 6 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight, dry conditions will continue as a shortwave moves across New Mexico. Winds will be light and variable, with below-normal temperatures in some lowland areas.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content