ABC 7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet pattern continues today, cold front Friday, and warming back up next week

Happy Thursday everyone! The Borderland will see another quiet day. Temperatures will stay around normal for this time of the year, upper 60s for your afternoon high with lows in the 40s tonight.

The Borderland may see a little bit of the same for tomorrow, topping out in the 60s. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, we will see a cold front. This cold front will drop us down into the 50s in the afternoon and the 30s in the evening, but this will be short-lived.

Looking into next week, we will see another warming trend starting Sunday.