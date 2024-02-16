ABC 7 Storm Track Weather: Warm for your Friday afternoon, cold front drops in tonight

Happy Friday everyone! We are on track for another nice day in the Borderland. Temperatures will top out in the 70s and we will drop down into the 30s and 40s.

Likewise, tonight a backdoor cold front will drop in from the east which will cool us down slightly below normal for this time of the year. No moisture will be associated with this system.

Looking forward to running in the El Paso Marathon? Don't you worry... It will be in the 40s when it begins at 7 AM, but then it ends around 1 PM temperatures will be in the 60s.

This cooler air will be short-lived as a high-pressure system will dominate the region bringing us spring-like temperatures by midweek next week.