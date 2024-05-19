Chihuahuas lose series against Las Vegas Aviators

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark and took the series from El Paso five games to one.

Chihuahuas second baseman Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. It’s the longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League and it’s tied for the longest streak of Batten’s career. Batten has multiple hits in seven consecutive games. Oakland A’s outfielder Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Las Vegas in an MLB Injury Rehab game Sunday.

El Paso relievers Tom Cosgrove, Paul Fry and Sean Reynolds all pitched scoreless outings and combined for only one hit allowed in three innings. The Chihuahuas didn’t walk any Aviators Sunday. It was the third time that El Paso was shut out this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Aviators 5 Final Score (05/19/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (18-27), Las Vegas (23-22)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.